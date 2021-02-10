Left Menu

JPMorgan hires former UK lawmaker Chuka Umunna to ESG role

JPMorgan has hired former senior British politician Chuka Umunna to head up its environmental, social and governance (ESG) work in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. A JPMorgan spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo. The hiring makes Umunna one of Britain's most senior Black bankers.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-02-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 13:36 IST
JPMorgan hires former UK lawmaker Chuka Umunna to ESG role

JPMorgan has hired former senior British politician Chuka Umunna to head up its environmental, social and governance (ESG) work in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The appointment was announced within the bank in a memo seen by Reuters and reported earlier by the Financial Times. A JPMorgan spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

The hiring makes Umunna one of Britain's most senior Black bankers. He joins JPMorgan from PR company Edelman, where he co-led its ESG consultancy. Umunna was a senior figure in the main opposition Labour party before leaving to help found the short-lived Change UK party. He later joined the Liberal Democrats.

Umunna follows a well-trodden path of former lawmakers taking top finance roles. Last year former finance minister Sajid Javid took an advisory role at JPMorgan, while this month one of his predecessors George Osborne was named a partner at M&A firm Robey Warshaw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Registration for nursery admission to begin from Feb 18, first list on Mar 20

Nursery admission for schools in the national capital will begin from February 18 onwards and the first list for admission will be announced on March 20, the Directorate of Education DoE said on Wednesday. The second admission list if any w...

Salesforce won't force workers to go into office post-COVID

San Francisco-based business software maker Salesforce says it will let most of its employees work remotely even after the pandemic, at least for part of the week. Other major tech companies such as Twitter and Facebook have made similar an...

Republic Day violence: Dead farmer’s kin move HC for court monitored SIT probe

The family of a 25-year-old man, who died after his tractor overturned at Central Delhis ITO during the protesting farmers tractor parade on the Republic Day, moved the Delhi Court on Wednesday seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into the i...

Petrol, diesel prices at fresh highs as rates up for 2nd straight day

Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday scaled new highs in the country as rates were hiked for the second day in a row.Petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-ow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021