Canon Empowers Businesses in their Digital Transformation Journey with the New imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX

- Featuring an extensive multi-function device lineup, the latest DX series is designed to seamlessly aid businesses of all sizes in their growth plansNEW DELHI, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon today announced the launch of the imageRUNNER ADVANCE (iR-ADV) DX series, a smart range of A3 colour/monochrome laser multi-function devices (MFDs) aimed at driving digital transformation (DX) in today's business world. Building on the success of the iR-ADV portfolio, a repeated winner of the coveted BLI Copier MFP Line of the Year Award1, the new iR-ADV DX series brings together advancements that help businesses improve operational efficiency, connectivity and information security in one remarkable lineup.

''The ever-growing mobile workforce is pushing more companies to stay agile in the digital age, future-proofing their business with secure cloud connectivity and efficient collaboration,'' said Mr. K Bhaskhar, Senior Vice President, Business Imaging Solutions Division, Canon India.

''Responding to market demands, our new iR-ADV DX series is designed to support optimal cloud connectivity and modern workplace productivity, allowing on-the-go workers to access information and collaborate anywhere, anytime. We are committed to help our customers seamlessly integrate their printing infrastructure and digitization requirements when adopting digital workflows at any stage of their digital transformation journey,'' he added.

Increase Operational Efficiency with Digital WorkflowsFitting effortlessly into any existing work environment, the latest iR-ADV DX series enables users to reduce the steps required to digitise, archive and retrieve documents with its highly-efficient document processing power. Complete with optional Cloud Image Processing2 for a wide array of forms and documents, the MFDs maximise productivity by automating inessential tasks such as naming and batch saving files, as well as reducing manual data extraction and classification. Consequently, the automated digital workflows eliminate error-prone tasks and repetitive administration, effectively improving overall operational efficiency.

Connect Seamlessly with Cloud IntegrationThe perfect partner for a digital transformation, the iR-ADV DX series seamlessly integrates with public cloud platforms to enable digital workflows, while facilitating efficient collaboration across teams based remotely, on the go and in workplaces anywhere. The MFDs also come equipped with uniFLOW Online Express, a simple cloud-based print management solution that helps businesses track device usage, and prevents unauthorised access with device authentication. Fulfilling a wider range of requirements, businesses can easily upgrade to uniFLOW Online3 and benefit from secure printing, as well as more cloud connectors for advanced scanning.

Safeguard Information with Robust SecurityOperating with digital workflows require cyber resilience, and the iR-ADV DX series incorporates a range of well-received security features from its previous edition, ensuring the confidentiality, accessibility and availability of information without hindering productivity. McAfee Embedded Control comes as a standard security feature on the MFDs, and helps businesses strengthen the commonly overlooked endpoint security. Blocking the execution of unauthorised applications, the feature ensures that only Canon-approved updates can run on the iR-ADV system, helping to prevent tampering of existing firmware and protect businesses against malicious attacks.

Working with the Syslog protocol, the MFDs send device information to Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution for monitoring, and upon the detection of abnormal activities, the SIEM system sends real time alerts to administrators for immediate threat analysis and prevention. Additionally, the MFDs offer a device security function that verifies system at startup, allowing users to safely power-on the MFDs based on Root of Trust (RoT).

AvailabilityThe latest imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX series is available with immediate effect at Canon and Canon Authorised Dealers.

imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX Lineup:• iR-ADV DX C3700 Series• iR-ADV DX 4700 Series• iR-ADV DX 6700i SeriesKey Highlights• Industry-leading ergonomic single pass ADF 270[4] ipm for duplex A4• New stain-resistant glass only available from Canon• Quiet scanning operation for uninterrupted work• Redesigned easy to navigate user interface for an intuitive user experience• uniFLOW Online Express embedded as standard for cloud connectivity• uniFLOW Online can now be deployed straight from the device on subscription, for easier implementation1 Reference:https://www.keypointintelligence.com/news/awards/2020/canon-claims-bli-2020-copier-mfp-line-of-the-year-award-from-keypoint-intelligence/2. Available as a device-based cloud subscription with uniFLOW Online.

3. Available as a device-based cloud subscription.

4. Available as a device-based cloud subscription with uniFLOW Online.

About Canon GroupEver since its foundation in 1937, Canon is guided by the ''Kyosei'' philosophy of living and working together for the common good. Canon strives to create and deliver world-class products, becoming a top global corporation by diversifying into new business fields throughout the world. Focusing on optical technologies, Canon produces office equipment, consumer and professional imaging devices, network cameras, healthcare and industrial equipment. Through the close connection between its global head office in Tokyo and regional headquarters in America, Europe, Asia, Oceania and regional headquarters in Japan, Canon combines its global and local operations organically. In 1996, Canon launched its Excellent Global Corporation Plan with the goal of serving the society with advanced technologies and becoming a trustworthy and responsible corporate citizen. The year 2016 was the first year of Phase 5 of the Plan. Currently, Canon boasts a strong global presence of 376 subsidiaries all over the world, supported by 197,776 employees. (Data as of December 31, 2017)About Canon IndiaCanon India Pvt. Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of Canon Singapore Pvt. Ltd., is a world leader in imaging technologies. Set up in 1997, Canon markets over 200 comprehensive range of sophisticated contemporary digital imaging products and solutions in India. The company today has offices and warehouses in 14 cities across India and employs over 1000 people and over 850 channel partners. Canon India till date has opened over 250 retailer stores accredited as ''Image Square'' across 100+ cities in the country. Canon India's service reach extends to over 597 towns covering 18,978 PIN codes across India - which comprises of 200+ Camera collection points, 16 Camera repair centers, 276 Printer repair centers, 191 Copier, Scanner and Large Format Printer Sales & Service dealers. (Data as of January 13, 2021).

In sync with its corporate tagline- 'Delighting You Always', reinforced by World class technology, Canon offers an extended product portfolio, including copier MFDs, Managed Document Services, Printers, Document and Cheque Scanners, Digital Cameras, DSLRs, Cinematic Imaging Products catering to the multiple market segments of consumer, SME, B2B, Commercial, Government & PSUs.

PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)