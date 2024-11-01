Left Menu

Rugby Rivalry: The Haka Showdown at Twickenham

Scott Robertson, New Zealand's coach, defended the traditional haka after England's Joe Marler called it 'ridiculous.' Although Marler apologized later, his comments ignited discussions about the haka's place in rugby culture. The exchange has heightened anticipation for the upcoming Twickenham match between England and New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 04:25 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 04:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand rugby coach Scott Robertson has staunchly defended the team's traditional haka, in response to England prop Joe Marler's controversial remarks ahead of the Twickenham match. Marler had criticized the haka as 'ridiculous,' initially provoking tension in the rugby community before he issued an apology.

Robertson, while announcing his team lineup, expressed understanding for Marler, suggesting he might have expressed himself better. He emphasized the haka's significance, describing it as a cherished cultural custom and a vital challenge within the rugby tradition, especially resonant for Pacific nations.

Marler's social media apology aimed to clarify his stance, stating his intention was to spark interest rather than disrespect. Attention now turns to Saturday's game, with anticipation building around how the English team will respond on the field, honoring the tradition with potential respectful innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

