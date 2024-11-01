Left Menu

Tensions Rise: UNRWA Office Damaged Amid Controversy

Israeli bulldozers allegedly damaged the UNRWA office in the West Bank, sparking debate between the agency's chief and Israeli officials. The damage was claimed to result from explosives near the office. Israel recently banned UNRWA operations due to alleged staff involvement with armed groups, raising international law concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 04:27 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 04:27 IST
The West Bank's Nur Shams camp became a flashpoint on Thursday as Israeli bulldozers allegedly damaged the UNRWA office, a claim hotly contested by Israeli officials.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency, described the office as severely compromised, using social media platform X to broadcast his concerns. Contradicting Lazzarini's account, the Israeli military firmly denied culpability, proclaiming, 'The claim that the UNRWA offices in Nur Shams were destroyed by IDF soldiers is false.'

Israel blamed the damage on explosives set by terrorists intending to target IDF soldiers, which detonated near the UNRWA offices. This incident followed legislation banning UNRWA from Israel, tied to allegations of agency staffers' involvement in militant activities. This ban, criticized by UNRWA leadership as contravening international law, represents a significant diplomatic clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

