Wockhardt's COVID-19 vaccines supply deal with UK Govt extended for 6 months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 15:23 IST
Drug firm Wockhardt on Wednesday said it has been awarded a six-month extension of its agreement with the UK government to fill-finish COVID-19 vaccines.

This expands the original agreement until August 2022, and the manufacturing will continue to be undertaken at the company's North Wales-based subsidiary CP Pharmaceuticals, Wockhardt said in a regulatory filing.

On the development, UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said, ''It brings important investment to the local area, bringing jobs and security to the community as we battle this awful pandemic''.

Wockhardt's investment shows ''the strength of our trading ties with India which is a further boost to our already-strong vaccine supply as we build back stronger from coronavirus'', she added.

UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said it will ensure uninterrupted fill and finish capacity for the UK.

''By extending our contract with Wockhardt, we will ensure the UK has uninterrupted fill and finish capacity, guaranteeing we have sufficient supplies to protect the British public in the long term,'' he said.

''We are happy to extend our collaboration with the UK Government to make vaccines available and the arrangement brings in a huge sense of purpose and pride, it upholds our ongoing global commitment to fight against an unprecedented pandemic'', Wockhardt Group Founder Chairman Habil Khorakiwala said.

Wockhardt in August 2020 had said in a regulatory filing that it had entered into an agreement with the UK government to fill-finish the COVID-19 vaccines.

Shares of Wockhardt were trading at Rs 527.15 on BSE, up 1.47 per cent from the previous close.

