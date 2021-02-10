Left Menu

HMSI H’ness CB350 crosses 10k sales mark in three months of launch

ex-showroom.HMSI currently has 23 BigWing outlets and plans to have 50 such dealerships across the country by the end of March 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 15:31 IST
HMSI H’ness CB350 crosses 10k sales mark in three months of launch

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday said its 350-cc bike H’ness CB350 has crossed the 10,000 sales mark in the country in over three months of the launch.

Commencing customer deliveries on October 21 last year, the company has reached 10,000 sales milestone in just over three months, HMSI said in a statement.

''H’ness CB350 is well appreciated for its modern-classic design, advanced features, refinement and build quality, not to forget - the rich, distinctive roar of the exhaust note. With a limited BigWing network, we have already crossed 10,000 sales milestones in a short time and carrying backorders as well across several towns,'' HMSI Director – Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

The company is making efforts at the backend to reduce the waiting and expand its BigWing sales network fast to more towns and serve customers better, he added.

Making a foray into the mid-size (350-500cc) motorcycle segment, HMSI had unveiled H’ness CB350 on September 30, 2020. It launched the bike on October 8, last year.

The bike comes in two trims, priced at Rs 1.86 lakh and Rs 1.92 lakh, respectively. (ex-showroom).

HMSI currently has 23 BigWing outlets and plans to have 50 such dealerships across the country by the end of March 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gauri Khan terms son AbRam 'Mike Tyson' in adorable post

Gauri Khan on Wednesday treated fans to a super adorable picture of her and megastar Shah Rukh Khans son AbRam Khan, calling the little one her Mike Tyson. Gauri took to Instagram to share the sweet picture of the 7-year-old munchkin. The p...

Centre, states owe Air India Rs 498 crore: Puri

The Centre and states owe Air India Rs 498.17 crore as on December 31, 2020 for VVIP travel, evacuation operations, travel of foreign dignitaries among other services, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Wednesday.The government...

Russia vaccinates 2.2 mln people with Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Ifax reports

Russia has vaccinated 2.2 million people against COVID-19 with its Sputnik V vaccine, of which more than 1.7 million people received both doses, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the shots developers. Scientists gave Ru...

'Digital stalker' arrested in Faridabad for threatening over 50 women with morphed photos

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly blackmailing around 50 women by threatening them with morphed photos of themselves.According to the police, the accused, Rahim Khan, is a digital stalker and wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021