EasyJet calls on UK to outline path out of pandemic restrictions

The British government needs to set out how it will unwind coronavirus border restrictions to give people the confidence to book flights after it introduced quarantine hotels, the head of easyJet said on Wednesday.

Johan Lundgren told a CAPA Live online aviation conference they had seen early indications of demand for summer holidays at the big traditional resorts and the industry could enjoy a successful holiday period if the vaccine programme works, particularly on variants of the coronavirus.

Also Read: British Jews condemn Uyghur persecution in China on Holocaust Remembrance Day

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)