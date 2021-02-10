Left Menu

EasyJet calls on UK to outline path out of pandemic restrictions

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-02-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 16:46 IST
EasyJet calls on UK to outline path out of pandemic restrictions

The British government needs to set out how it will unwind coronavirus border restrictions to give people the confidence to book flights after it introduced quarantine hotels, the head of easyJet said on Wednesday.

Johan Lundgren told a CAPA Live online aviation conference they had seen early indications of demand for summer holidays at the big traditional resorts and the industry could enjoy a successful holiday period if the vaccine programme works, particularly on variants of the coronavirus.

Also Read: British Jews condemn Uyghur persecution in China on Holocaust Remembrance Day

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh University announces admissions-2021 for distance education programs

Chandigarh India, February 10 ANINewsVoir Adopting blended and technology-driven learning for its distance education programs, the Institute of Distance and Online Learning of Chandigarh University has announced admissions to January-2021 i...

Hindalco consolidated Q3 soars 77 pc to Rs 1,877 cr

Hindalco Industries on Wednesday reported 76.74 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax PAT at Rs 1,877 crore during the quarter ending December 31, 2020, compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year mainly driven by...

Three die as car plunges into canal in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 10 PTI Three people including awoman died after the car in which they were travelling fellinto a canal in Warangal district on Wednesday, police said.The incident happened at around 9.30 aminParvathagiri Mandal when the car w...

Govt mulls giving companies flexibility to have 4-day work week

The proposed labour codes could provide companies with the flexibility of four working days in a week, even as the working hours limit of 48 hours for a week will remain sacrosanct, said Labour and Employment Secretary Apurva Chandra on Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021