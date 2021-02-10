Left Menu

InterGlobe Aviation shares fall over 2 pc after it pays Rs 2.1 cr as settlement charges to Sebi

During the day, it touched Rs 1,615.The complaints were raised by the companys co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal.InterGlobe Aviation has settled the matter without admitting or denying any violation on its part, by paying a settlement charge of Rs 2.1 crore, according to a Sebi order passed on Tuesday.The order comes more than a year after InterGlobe Aviations co-promoter Gangwal alleged corporate governance lapses at the company.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 17:21 IST
InterGlobe Aviation shares fall over 2 pc after it pays Rs 2.1 cr as settlement charges to Sebi

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd on Wednesday slipped over 2 per cent after the company paid over Rs 2.1 crore to regulator Sebi to settle a case of alleged corporate governance lapses and listing norm violations.

On BSE, the stock settled at Rs 1,628.1, down 2.01 per cent. Intra-day, it was trading at a low of Rs 1,614.7.

On NSE, the scrip declined 2.29 per cent to close the counter at Rs 1,624. During the day, it touched Rs 1,615.

The complaints were raised by the company's co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal.

InterGlobe Aviation has settled the matter ''without admitting or denying any violation on its part'', by paying a settlement charge of Rs 2.1 crore, according to a Sebi order passed on Tuesday.

The order comes more than a year after InterGlobe Aviation''s co-promoter Gangwal alleged corporate governance lapses at the company. Gangwal and co-promoter Rahul Bhatia have differences over certain corporate governance matters. Bhatia camp had rejected the allegations.

Gangwal's complaints related to alleged corporate governance lapses, including those pertaining to Related-Party Transactions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fit Axar back in nets, Nadeem set to be dropped; 2nd Test pitch might offer more turn

India could go for one change to their playing XI in the second Test against England starting Saturday with Jharkhand left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem making way for fit-again all-rounder Axar Patel after his poor show in the series-opener i...

Haryana govt grants exemption in motor vehicle tax to autos, taxis operating within Delhi-NCR

The Haryana government on Wednesday decided to grant exemption in motor vehicle tax to auto rickshaws and taxis operating within the Delhi-national capital region NCR, an official statement said.The decision was taken during a meeting of th...

Sebi fines NSE, Ramakrishna, Narain in co-location case

In the high profile co-location matter, markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on the National Stock Exchange NSE for failing to ensure a level-playing field for trading members subscribing to its tick-by-tick T...

Apple Maps to get Google like accident reporting

Tech company Apple is bringing accident, hazard, and speed check reporting to Apple Maps. According to The Verge, the novel feature is currently only available to users with the iOS 14.5 beta and is similar to user-reporting features found ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021