Left Menu

Sebi plans to introduce framework to compensate investors for technical glitches

It is also proposed to build processes that can be automated and assist in a thorough inspection of the MIIs, Sebi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 17:22 IST
Sebi plans to introduce framework to compensate investors for technical glitches
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Markets regulator Sebi is considering a proposal to introduce a framework to ascertain the incidents of technical glitches whereby compensation would be given to investors.

Besides, the regulator is also looking to devise a methodology and calculation of compensation.

Further, to improve the efficacy of liquidity enhancement measures such as market making, Liquidity Enhancement Scheme (LES) and call auction mechanism for illiquid securities, Sebi would review the existing framework.

''Sebi is actively considering a proposal to introduce a framework for ascertaining the incidents of technical glitches where compensation needs to be paid to the investors and to devise a methodology and calculation of compensation,'' according to the regulator's annual report for 2019-20.

The regulator is also considering a proposal to ascertain the optimum corpus for the Investor Protection Fund (IPF) of the stock exchanges on the basis of rigorous stress testing, to ensure that the legitimate claims of the clients of the defaulting members or brokers even in extreme times are met.

The regulator would also review the quantum of Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF) of the Clearing Corporations based on the stress test, to increase the resilience of the markets to possible risks posed by extreme volatility.

Further, a well-documented framework at the depository level for orderly winding down of the depositories operations is being developed in accordance with guidelines specified by Sebi.

Concerning market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), Sebi said such institutions rely heavily on technology for their various activities related to trading, clearing and settlement etc. Thus, it is pertinent to give more focus on system or technology during the inspection of MIIs.

''It is proposed to build an inspection manual that can be used as a single source of reference for conducting the inspections of MII. It is also proposed to build processes that can be automated and assist in a thorough inspection of the MIIs,'' Sebi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fit Axar back in nets, Nadeem set to be dropped; 2nd Test pitch might offer more turn

India could go for one change to their playing XI in the second Test against England starting Saturday with Jharkhand left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem making way for fit-again all-rounder Axar Patel after his poor show in the series-opener i...

Haryana govt grants exemption in motor vehicle tax to autos, taxis operating within Delhi-NCR

The Haryana government on Wednesday decided to grant exemption in motor vehicle tax to auto rickshaws and taxis operating within the Delhi-national capital region NCR, an official statement said.The decision was taken during a meeting of th...

Sebi fines NSE, Ramakrishna, Narain in co-location case

In the high profile co-location matter, markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on the National Stock Exchange NSE for failing to ensure a level-playing field for trading members subscribing to its tick-by-tick T...

Apple Maps to get Google like accident reporting

Tech company Apple is bringing accident, hazard, and speed check reporting to Apple Maps. According to The Verge, the novel feature is currently only available to users with the iOS 14.5 beta and is similar to user-reporting features found ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021