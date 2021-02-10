Metropolis Healthcare Q3 net profit up 40 pc at Rs 59 cr

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Diagnostic services provider Metropolis Healthcare on Wednesday reported a 39.56 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 58.63 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 42.01 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Metropolis Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 274.77 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 222.85 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

The board of directors have declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share, the filing said.

''We are pleased to post yet another strong performance with revenues growing 23 percent on a YoY basis,'' Metropolis Healthcare Promoter & MD Ameera Shah said.

Shares of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd closed at Rs 2,143.40 per scrip on BSE, down 0.96 per cent over previous close.

