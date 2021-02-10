Schneider Electric Infrastructure net profit up 11 pc to Rs 33 cr in December quarter

Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Wednesday posted an 11 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 33.33 crore for the quarter ended December 2020.

The net profit of the company stood at Rs 30.02 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income of the firm was Rs 474.15 crore in the quarter, down from Rs 487.85 crore in the same period a year ago.

