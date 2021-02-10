Left Menu

Focus on infra in Budget 2021 will help revive tourism sector: Tourism secy

The focus of the Union Budget on the building of infrastructure will help improve connectivity for both domestic and international travellers, thereby helping the tourism sector to grow, Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh said on Wednesday.Briefing the media on the budget allocation for the ministry, he said the outlay for Annual Budget 2021-22 of the Ministry of Tourism is Rs 2,026.77 crore as against the outlay Rs 1,260 crore approved for the revised Budget Plan 2020-21.The annual outlay in FY 2021-22 is 61 per cent higher than the revised annual outlay in FY 2020-21.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 19:41 IST
Focus on infra in Budget 2021 will help revive tourism sector: Tourism secy

The focus of the Union Budget on the building of infrastructure will help improve connectivity for both domestic and international travellers, thereby helping the tourism sector to grow, Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh said on Wednesday.

Briefing the media on the budget allocation for the ministry, he said the outlay for Annual Budget 2021-22 of the Ministry of Tourism is Rs 2,026.77 crore as against the outlay (Rs 1,260 crore) approved for the revised Budget Plan 2020-21.

''The annual outlay in FY 2021-22 is 61 per cent higher than the revised annual outlay in FY 2020-21. Of the proposed budget allocation of Rs 2,026.77 crore, about Rs 950 crore would be used for the creation of tourism infrastructure at various destinations spread over different states and about Rs 670 crore would be spent on tourism promotional activities,'' he said.

The remaining allocation would be used for funding other schemes such as the Capacity Building for Service Providers and the Champion Service Sector schemes, among others, Singh said.

''We are confident that the emphasis on infrastructure creation that we have seen in the budget will help improve connectivity for domestic and international travellers. Developing expressways will provide a better connectivity to the tourist sites along these routes and contribute to the growth and development of the tourism sector in the country. Overall, better road, air and train connectivity will benefit the sector,'' he added.

Singh said the aesthetically designed Vista Dome LHB coach on tourist routes will also give a better travel experience to passengers.

He also emphasised that the vaccination drive against COVID-19 will help curb the spread of the disease, which will generate confidence among travellers, help revive domestic tourism and also fast-track international tourism once the situation normalises around the globe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia; no tsunami alert

A strong undersea earthquake shook western Indonesia on Wednesday, but no injuries were immediately reported. The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.2 quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres six miles and was centered 217 kilometers...

Road to fighting climate change is through climate justice: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the road to fighting climate change is through climate justice and called for giving developing countries enough space to grow.Addressing the World Sustainable Development Summit WSDS, Modi sai...

India's Modi invites protesting farmers for talks on farm bills

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited protesting farmers for talks to address growers concerns about three new agricultural laws that seek to deregulate the countrys vast farm sector. Tens of thousands of farmers have bee...

Saudi TV: Yemen rebel attack on airport sets plane on fire

Yemens Houthi rebels on Wednesday targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire, the kingdoms state television reported, an attack that threatens to escalate Yemens grinding war. Firef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021