Left Menu

Mindspace REIT Q3 net profit at Rs 140cr; to distribute Rs 283.5 cr to unitholders

This is the first distribution post listing.Mindspace Business Parks REIT, sponsored by K Raheja Corp group, owns office portfolios located in four key office markets of India, namely Mumbai Region, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai.It has a total leasable area of 29.5 million square feet. The portfolio consists of five integrated business parks and five quality independent office assets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 19:59 IST
Mindspace REIT Q3 net profit at Rs 140cr; to distribute Rs 283.5 cr to unitholders

Mindspace Business Parks REIT on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 140 crore for the quarter ended December and declared a distribution of Rs 283.5 crore to unitholders.

The company, which got listed on the stock exchanges in August last year after raising Rs 4,500 crore through a public issue, had posted a net profit of Rs 68.4 crore in the previous quarter.

Total income rose to Rs 431.6 crore in the October-December period of this fiscal year from Rs 278 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21 financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

Mindspce declared a distribution of Rs 283.5 crore, which is Rs 4.78 per unit, to its unitholders. This is the first distribution post listing.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, sponsored by K Raheja Corp group, owns office portfolios located in four key office markets of India, namely Mumbai Region, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai.

It has a total leasable area of 29.5 million square feet. The portfolio consists of five integrated business parks and five quality independent office assets. It has a diversified and high-quality tenant base, with 165+ tenants as of December 31, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Argentine farmers threaten protests if grains export taxes rise

Argentine farmers will hold protests if the government increases export taxes in a bid to control domestic food prices, the countrys CRA rural association said on Wednesday ahead of an afternoon meeting with President Alberto Fernandez.Ther...

Road to fighting climate change is through climate justice: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the road to fighting climate change is through climate justice and called for giving developing countries enough space to grow.Addressing the World Sustainable Development Summit WSDS, Modi sai...

Road freight prices from France to Britain jump 50% in January - data

Freight prices for moving goods by road from France to Britain rose by 50 in January compared with the same month a year ago after lorry drivers demanded higher payments to operate in the UK after Brexit, Transporeon data indicated.Freight ...

Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia; no tsunami alert

A strong undersea earthquake shook western Indonesia on Wednesday, but no injuries were immediately reported. The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.2 quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres six miles and was centered 217 kilometers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021