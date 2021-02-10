Left Menu

Railways rolls out AC 3-tier economy class coach

There is an increased headroom in the middle and upper berths as well.The design has been improved for both Indian and the Western style lavatories while public address and passenger information systems have been installed as part of passenger facilities, it said.Ambience and ease of access into coach has been improved by aesthetically pleasing and ergonomic entrance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:59 IST
Railways rolls out AC 3-tier economy class coach
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Railways on Wednesday rolled out its first air conditioned three-tier economy class coach which is being touted by the ministry to be "synonymous with the cheapest and best AC travel in the world''. These coaches, officials said, will be "economical" and in between the current AC three-tier and non-AC sleeper class.

This LHB coach was rolled out from Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala to Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) Lucknow for the upcoming trial.

It was conceived by RCF and work on its design started on war footing in October 2020. The new coach can carry more passengers as the berths have been increased from 72 to 83.

''Many innovations have been incorporated in the design of the coach. The high voltage electric switchgear presently installed on board has been shifted below the under frame, thereby increasing the passenger capacity by introducing 11 additional berths,'' a statement from the ministry said.

Each coach is provided with a wider and one disabled friendly toilet entry door which is a new initiative, it said.

Several design improvements have also been made for improving passenger comfort like redesigning the AC ducting to provide individual vents for each berth, it said.

The coach also has improved and modular design of seats and berths, foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays, injury free spaces and holders for water bottles, mobile phone and magazines, it said.

Individual reading lights and mobile charging points are provided for each berth in addition to the standard socket. A new ergonomically improved design of ladder for accessing the middle and upper berths is also a new feature. There is an increased headroom in the middle and upper berths as well.

The design has been improved for both Indian and the Western style lavatories while public address and passenger information systems have been installed as part of passenger facilities, it said.

"Ambience and ease of access into coach has been improved by aesthetically pleasing and ergonomic entrance. The interior of the coach has luminescent aisle markers, illuminated berth indicators integral with night lights with luminescent berth numbers,'' the statement said.

"There is also improved fire safety by ensuring compliance to world benchmark of EN45545-2 HL3 for materials, thus meeting the high requirements of the new fire protection standard," it said.

The RCF has production plan of 248 such coaches during the current and next fiscal. "Series production of these coaches will be started from this month. This new 3-tier air conditioned economy class coach is a symbol of aspirational India bringing AC travel to larger number of people and enhancing the capacity of our express trains. Undoubtedly, now every rail journey will become a journey of pleasant memories," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's reported COVID-19 cases rise, deaths decline

Britain recorded a rise in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, although there was a decrease in the reported death toll.There were 13,013 people who tested positive for the virus in the latest daily total, up from 12,364 on...

EU regulator says Russia yet to submit COVID-19 vaccine application

Europes medicines regulator said on Wednesday it has so far not received any application seeking approval for the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russias Gamaleya institute.However, the European Medicines Agency EMA said the vaccine...

60 passenger coaches equipped with solar panel for running lights, fans: Railway Minister

As many as 60 passenger coaches have been equipped with solar panel for meeting their light and fan power requirements, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed Parliament Wednesday.Replying to a query in Lok Sabha, Goyal said the Railways in...

Pandemic shakes up Olympic gymnastics qualification

The United States, Russia and China were each given an extra entry to the Olympic womens gymnastics competition in Tokyo on Wednesday after the coronavirus pandemic forced a shake-up in qualifying.The International Gymnastics Federation sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021