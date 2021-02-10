Left Menu

Greaves Cotton reports 57 pc drop in net profit at Rs 21 cr in Q3

Engineering major Greaves Cotton on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined by 56.98 per cent to Rs 20.9 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 48.59 crore for the October-December period of 2019-20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 22:27 IST
Greaves Cotton reports 57 pc drop in net profit at Rs 21 cr in Q3

Engineering major Greaves Cotton on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined by 56.98 per cent to Rs 20.9 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 48.59 crore for the October-December period of 2019-20. Consolidated revenue from operations declined to Rs 494.57 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 520.26 crore in the year-ago period, Greaves Cotton said in a regulatory filing. ''The Group's operations and financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2020 were impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown announced by the Government,'' it noted. Greaves Cotton Group CEO and Managing Director Nagesh A Basavanhalli said the company has fortified its base with emphasis on building resilient cost structures and consolidation of engine operations at Aurangabad. ''Furthermore, new EV capacity expansion plans in South India will help us provide best-in-class electric vehicles and help accelerate overall EV adoption in India,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House condemns attack on Saudi airport, will continue effort to end war in Yemen

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the United States condemned an attack on a Saudi airport and will continue diplomatic outreach to end the conflict in Yemen.Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi group said it carried out a dro...

Benefits of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine outweigh risks: WHO

Moscow Russia, February 10 ANISputnik The World Health Organizations Strategic Advisory Group of Experts SAGE said on Wednesday that the benefits of the AstraZenecaOxford University COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the potential risks. The data re...

How a Venezuelan steel plant's decline is helping Brazil treat COVID-19 patients

When Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last week announced a second shipment of oxygen to help neighboring Brazil treat COVID-19 patients, he credited the Venezuelan working class at the state-owned Sidor steel plant for the gesture of so...

WRAPUP 6-Myanmar's anti-coup protesters defy crackdown with humour

Protesters returned to the streets of Myanmar on Wednesday despite the shooting of a young woman the previous day, with some deploying humour to emphasise their peaceful opposition to this months military takeover.The coup has drawn Western...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021