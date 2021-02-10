Sonowal welcomes Centre's nod for Rs 100cr grant-in-aid to Assam company

Assam Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision to providefinancial support to Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer CorporationLtd (BVFCL) for sustaining operation of its urea manufacturingunits.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA)chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a proposal togive Rs 100 crore grant-in-aid to the state-run company forthe operation of its urea making facilities.

The grant-in-aid of Rs 100 crore to BVFCL will restorethe urea production capacity of 3.90 lakh tonne per annum andensure timely availability of urea to the tea industry andfarming sector in the northeastern region, Sonowal said.

The chief minister, in a statement, said the decisionof the CCEA would boost the industrial sector of the state andthe Centre's 'Atmanirbhar Bhara' campaign.

It will also continue the existing employment of about580 permanent staffers and another 1,500 on an ad-hoc basis,he said.

A total of 28,000 people will be benefited indirectly,the chief minister added.

