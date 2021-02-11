Left Menu

SpiceJet to start 24 new domestic flights

SpiceJet said on Thursday that it will start 24 new domestic flights in February from various cities including Ajmer, Jaisalmer, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. The airline said it would be the only airline to start flights on the Ajmer-Mumbai route and Ahmedabad-Amritsar route. Also, flights from Surat to Chennai will operate four days a week, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 10:23 IST
SpiceJet to start 24 new domestic flights
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

SpiceJet said on Thursday that it will start 24 new domestic flights in February from various cities including Ajmer, Jaisalmer, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. The airline said it would be the only airline to start flights on the Ajmer-Mumbai route and Ahmedabad-Amritsar route. The new flights also include four new seasonal flights connecting Jaisalmer, the 'Golden City' of India, with Delhi and Ahmedabad, the airline said in a release.

The airline will also launch daily flights on the Ahmedabad-Bengaluru, Kolkata-Guwahati and Guwahati-Delhi routes.

"Flights between Ahmedabad-Bagdogra-Ahmedabad and Chennai -Kolkata -Chennai will operate three days a week while flights from Patna will operate five days a week to Bengaluru and twice a week to Surat," the release said. Also, flights from Surat to Chennai will operate four days a week, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Treetop sensors help Indonesia eavesdrop on forests to curb illegal logging

Sensor system listens out for chainsaws to stop loggers Indonesia cracking down on forest encroachment Some ex-loggers say protecting forests harms their livelihoods By Harry JacquesSOLOK, Indonesia, Feb 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Cl...

Generation Tackles Global Unemployment With BlackRock, McKinsey & Company, Microsoft Corp. and Verizon

Generation to transform employment systems, support new research, and serve 75,000 people over the next two years with 77 million in new funding and 50 million in in-kind resourcesWASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2021 PRNewswire -- Generation, the non-...

'Animal Booster Nutrition' Company creating landmark success in India

New Delhi India, February 10 ANINewsVoir India-based Sports Nutrition Company Animal Booster Nutrition develops products that claim to improve the way people age. One of the leading and trusted brand from India now marks its presence worldw...

Study reveals early behavioural problems predict adolescent mental health difficulties

A substantial proportion of adolescent mental health and behavioural difficulties can be predicted years before they arise, a new study indicates. The research, by academics at the University of Cambridge and Royal Holloway, University of L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021