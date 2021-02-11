Left Menu

HCL Infosystems shares decline nearly 5 pc after Dec qtr earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 11:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shares of HCL Infosystems on Thursday declined nearly 5 per cent after the company reported a loss of Rs 34.32 crore for the quarter ended December 2020.

The stock dipped 4.90 per cent to Rs 8.73 on BSE. On NSE, it declined 4.89 per cent to Rs 8.75.

The company's board of directors has also approved the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary HCL Infotech to Novezo Consulting at a purchase price based on the enterprise value of HCL Infotech as of the date of the share transfer.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operations decreased to Rs 72.03 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 428.73 crore in the same period last fiscal, HCL Infosystems said in a regulatory filing.

The losses are primarily on account of delayed receipts on certain system integration contracts, certain historical low margin contracts, slow-down of distribution businesses and finance costs, the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

