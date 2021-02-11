Left Menu

Passenger vehicle sales in India up 11 pc in January: SIAM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 12:30 IST
Passenger vehicle sales in India up 11 pc in January: SIAM
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased by 11.14 per cent to 2,76,554 units last month as compared with same month last year amid supply chain challenges, unavailability of semiconductors and higher container charges, auto industry body SIAM said on Thursday.

Passenger vehicle sales in January 2020 stood at 2,48,840 units.

As per the latest data by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler dispatches to dealers also rose 6.63 per cent to 14,29,928 units, compared to 13,41,005 units in January 2020.

Motorcycle sales increased 5.1 per cent to 9,16,365 units as against 8,71,886 in January 2020.

Scooter sales were also up 9.06 per cent at 4,54,315 units from 4,16,567 units a year ago.

Three-wheeler sales, however, declined by 56.76 per cent to 26,335 units as compared with Rs 60,903 units in January last year.

Vehicle sales across categories rose by 4.97 per cent to 17,32,817 units last month as against 16,50,812 units in the year ago period. Commenting on the sales data, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said, ''In January 2.77 lakh passenger vehicles were sold, clocking a CAGR growth of just 1.61 per cent over the previous highest sales in January 2018 of 2.64 lakh units.'' As far as two-wheeler sales are concerned 14.30 lakh units were sold last month, a de-growth of 5.32 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from the highest sales in January 2018 of 16.85 lakh units, he added.

''The total PV sales from April to January period were still below 2014-15 levels and for two-wheelers it is below 2013-14 levels,'' Menon said.

Besides, three-wheeler sales suffered a de-growth of 56.76 per cent last month, compared to the year-ago period, primarily on account of lower off-take of passenger three-wheelers, he added.

''Supply chain challenges including rising price of steel, unavailability of semiconductors and higher container charges, continue to be obstacles in smooth functioning of the industry,'' Menon noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethnic minorities join big crowds protesting Myanmar coup

Members of Myanmars myriad ethnic minorities marching behind their groups flags joined the large and enthusiastic protests Thursday against the junta that took over the government last week.The resistance to the coup received a major boost ...

UK doing everything to ensure people can have summer vacations -minister

The British government is doing everything we can to ensure the public can get a summer holiday this year but could not provide certainty on whether or not to book breaks now, health minister Matt Hancock said.I do understand the yearning f...

WRAPUP 2-Presidents Biden and Xi hold first phone call amid tense U.S.-China relations

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first telephone call as leaders, with Biden saying a free and open Indo-Pacific was a priority and Xi warning confrontation would be a disaster for both nations.Bide...

Woman crushed to death by truck after falling off scooter in east Delhi

A 22-year-old woman was crushed to death by a truck after she fell off a scooter in east Delhis Mayur Vihar area on Thursday, police said. The deceased, Swati, is a resident of Rajbir Colony in Kondli area, they said.The police said that sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021