Left Menu

AstraZeneca sees growth picking up, even without COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca expects profit growth to pick up this year after the COVID-19 vaccine developer beat forecasts for quarterly drug sales, with demand for its cancer and other therapies cushioning the disruption caused by the pandemic. Last year was a crucial one for the Anglo-Swedish company.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 13:45 IST
AstraZeneca sees growth picking up, even without COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

AstraZeneca expects profit growth to pick up this year after the COVID-19 vaccine developer beat forecasts for quarterly drug sales, with demand for its cancer and other therapies cushioning the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Last year was a crucial one for the Anglo-Swedish company. It teamed up with the University of Oxford to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, and struck its largest ever deal by buying U.S. drugmaker Alexion. AstraZeneca said on Thursday it expects 2021 revenue to increase by a low teens percentage, with "faster growth" in core earnings to $4.75 to $5.00 per share. That translates to 18-24% growth in earnings, following 15% in 2020.

The guidance was a little lower than the $5.10 per share analysts expect, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, but AstraZeneca shares rose 2% in early trade. The London-listed company said its forecast did not include any impact from its COVID-19 vaccine, adding it would report sales of the shot separately from the first quarter of 2021. It has pledged not to profit from the vaccine during the pandemic.

Much is riding on the British-developed "vaccine for the world", since it is cheaper and can be distributed more easily than rivals from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna . Pfizer last week said it expects $15 billion in sales from its vaccine this year.

"With positive recommendations or approvals (for the vaccine) now received in over 50 countries ... we're already helping to change the course of the pandemic," AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said in a video. While public interest is largely on the vaccine, AstraZeneca's core business for diabetes, heart and kidney, and cancer medicines has proved resilient.

Fourth-quarter product sales, which exclude payments from tie-ups, surpassed a company-compiled consensus. Core profit of $1.07 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31 was in line with estimates. Sales from AstraZeneca's best-selling drug Tagrisso soared 31%, slightly above expectations.

"The company is arguably the poster child for big pharma turnarounds," said Third Bridge senior analyst Sebastian Skeet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amsterdam edges ahead of London as Europe's top share trading hub

Amsterdam edged ahead of London to become Europes biggest share trading centre in January, benefiting from Brexit forcing European Union investors to use platforms inside the bloc. Exchanges in the Dutch capital traded 9.2 billion euros 11....

QUOTES-Olympics-Reaction to reports Tokyo 2020 chief Mori to resign

Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, is set to step down, sources said on Thursday, after setting off a social media firestorm with sexist comments about how women talk too much.The following are reactions from Jap...

Ireland sees strict COVID-19 measures at least until Easter - PM

Ireland expects to retain strict COVID-19 health measures at least until Easter, Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday. The government hopes to drop restrictions on the construction sector and reopen schools in early March, but restricti...

Ola to deploy ABB's robotics, automation solutions at EV manufacturing facility

Ride-hailing major Ola on Thursday said it has selected ABB as one of its key partners for robotics and automation solutions for its electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.Ola will utilise ABBs automation solutions in its fac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021