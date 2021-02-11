European shares edge higher, AstraZeneca gains after earnings
Danone rose 2.8% after investment company Artisan Partners demanded corporate governance and strategic changes, including separation of the French food group's chairman and chief executive officer roles. Germany's Commerzbank fell 2.9% as the lender said its loss deepened in the fourth quarter.
European shares edged higher on Thursday, still on track to end the week flat, as investors kept close watch on a barrage of earnings reports from companies for clues on the pace of business recovery.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was 0.1% higher in early trading, with most of its sectors trading in the positive territory. AstraZeneca rose 1.3% after the COVID-19 vaccine developer beat quarterly product sales estimates and forecast 2021 revenue growth.
European healthcare stocks were up 0.2%. Danone rose 2.8% after investment company Artisan Partners demanded corporate governance and strategic changes, including separation of the French food group's chairman and chief executive officer roles.
Germany's Commerzbank fell 2.9% as the lender said its loss deepened in the fourth quarter.
