PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 13:57 IST
Aegon Life elevates Satishwar Balakrishnan as MD, CEO
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Private life insurer Aegon Life Insurance on Thursday elevated Satishwar Balakrishnan to the position of managing director and chief executive officer.

Balakrishnan had joined the company in July 2019 as the chief financial officer, the insurer said in a release.

''I am pleased to lead a company that is well-positioned to continue to invest in its long-term growth plan. My focus will be on advancing our 'Do-it-yourself' insurance solutions and make them available at affordable costs and to make our entire insurance portfolio a one-click solution for our customers,'' Balakrishnan said in the release.

Prior to joining Aegon Life, he has worked with IndiaFirst Life, Reliance Life and ICICI Prudential Life. He is a chartered accountant by qualification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

