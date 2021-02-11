Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 16:36 IST
Power Finance Corporation net up 17pc at Rs 3,963 cr in Dec quarter
State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Thursday posted a 17 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,963.18 crore for the quarter ended in December.

The consolidated net profit of the firm was at Rs 3,386.72 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing said.

The firm's total income rose to Rs 18,441.72 crore in the quarter under consideration from Rs 15,878.04 crore in the same period a year ago.

On the pandemic's impact, the company said that there will not be a significant impact of this outbreak in continuing its business operations, in maintaining its financial position, and in assessing its ability to continue as a going concern.

