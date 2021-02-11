Left Menu

Lactalis hikes milk procurement price by Re 1; co says move not to impact consumers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 16:52 IST
Lactalis hikes milk procurement price by Re 1; co says move not to impact consumers
Representative Image Image Credit:

Global dairy major Lactalis, which operates in the name of Sunfresh Agro Industries (owns brand Prabhat) in Maharashtra, on Thursday announced a hike in its milk procurement price by Re 1 per litre, with an immediate effect.

The average milk price in Maharashtra is around Rs 30 per litre, and Lactalis will now pay over Rs 30 for the quality of 3.5/8.5 SNF (solid-non-fat), the company said in a statement.

This hike in milk procurement price by Lactalis will not impact the end consumers of milk and milk products for now, the company added.

This move will benefit over 50,000 dairy farmers supplying milk to Lactalis in the Ahmednagar, Pune and Nashik regions.

The price hike has come as a relief to dairy farmers, who were reeling under pressure from the falling milk procurement prices during 2020 due to COVID-19-related disruptions and were expecting a fair increase.

Lactalis CEO Rajiv Mitra said, ''Last year, unfortunately, dairy farmers suffered due to reduced demand for dairy products and ingredients, induced by the severe lockdown. Now, as the pandemic is slowly receding and the markets are opening up, we want to pass on the benefit to the farmers.'' With various business segments such as restaurants, airlines and institutional buyers resuming operations post unlocking, there has been an increasing demand for milk ingredients and derivatives.

As Maharashtra being a major supplier of milk ingredients and derivatives to the country, the requirements and prices of bulk milk powders and cheese have increased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Instagram takes strict steps to restrain hate speech in direct messages

If you are a social media user, who is tired of stressing over hateful comments in your Instagram direct messages, then heres what the photo-sharing application has changed for you. According to The Verge, Instagram has announced that it wi...

Rajasthan Assembly proceedings adjourned twice amid uproar by BJP members

The Opposition BJP on Thursday created an uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly over the issue of attack on an RSS worker in Kota, leading to adjournment of house proceedings twice.During the zero hour, BJP MLAs Vasudev Devnani and Madan Dilawar...

BRIEF-Bitcoin To Come To America's Oldest Bank, BNY Mellon - WSJ

BITCOIN TO COME TO AMERICAS OLDEST BANK, BNY MELLON - WSJ BNY MELLON WILL HOLD, TRANSFER AND ISSUE BITCOIN AND OTHER CRYPTOCURRENCIES ON BEHALF OF ITS ASSET-MANAGEMENT CLIENTS - WSJ BNY MELLON PLANS TO EVENTUALLY TREAT DIGITAL CURRENCIES ...

HC declines to interfere with East Kidwai Nagar redevelopment project

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to interfere with the East Kidwai Nagar redevelopment project saying it was in tune with the Master Plan of Delhi MPD approved by various statutory authorities.The high court also said it cannot rea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021