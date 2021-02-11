Left Menu

BRFL Textiles completes Rs 250 cr equity investment from marquee investors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 17:30 IST
BRFL Textiles completes Rs 250 cr equity investment from marquee investors
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

BRFL Textiles on Thursday said it has completed Rs 240 crore equity infusion from a consortium of marquee financial investors led by JM Financial India Fund II, Think Investments and others.

BRFL Textiles Pvt Ltd (BTPL) was recently formed as a separate entity in August 2020 as part of a restructuring process undertaken by Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd.

''BTPL, housing the largest single-roof fabric processing unit in India, has completed Rs 2.4 billion equity infusion from a consortium of marquee financial investors led by JM Financial India Fund II (an Indian growth private equity fund), Think Investments (a San Francisco-based investment firm), and others,'' the company said in a statement.

BTPL said the ''equity capital will be utilised primarily to fund the business growth and for initial Capex to bring the plant up to speed''.

''...now with a fully funded operation with almost no debt, the Tarapur unit housed in BTPL is poised to grow into one of the leading fabric processing houses in India...BTPL is augmenting its talent pool by hiring senior professionals and spending on maintenance Capex to ensure full utilisation of its 4,00,000 meters per day capacity.

''We shall further invest in technology to ensure increased efficiency of our state-of-the-art machinery at our plant that adheres to all regulatory and business compliances,'' BTPL Managing Director Prashant Agarwal said.

The new entity, committed to 'Make in India', will also look to export its products and to take advantage of the ''China plus One'' strategy, prompting global firms to diversify their sourcing away from China to India, BTPL said.

''We believe BTPL has huge growth potential and the fund infusion will help the company scale-up its business. Increased consumption of branded apparels will drive growth for organised fabric manufacturers, both in domestic and export markets, which can deliver large volumes with consistent quality and within agreed timelines,'' MDarius Pandole, MD & CEO, PE & Equity AIFs at JM Financial Ltd, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Power2SME Signs MoU with Directorate of MSME, Government of Haryana

The initiative will empower MSMEs by providing them with right opportunity, guidance and support from the Directorate and Power2SMEChandigarh, India NewsVoirIndias first Buying Club for SMEs, Power2SME signed a Memorandum of Understanding M...

This track looks darker and may start offering turn earlier, feels Ben Foakes

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who is set to don the big gloves in the second Test against India, feels the fresh Chepauk track will keep low and might start offering turn earlier compared to the series opener at the same venue.England wo...

Two million doses of China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Mexico, says official

A Mexican deputy foreign minister said on Thursday that 2 million doses of Chinas CanSino COVID-19 vaccine had arrived in Mexico.The vaccines will be packaged in Queretaro, deputy foreign minister Martha Delgado wrote on Twitter, including ...

Executive education programme for senior public servants

The National School of Government NSG has partnered with the University College London to deliver an executive education programme for senior public sector officials.The Executive Education Programme forms part of the Framework for Continui...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021