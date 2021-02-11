Left Menu

ADB and Energy Absolute sign green loan to support Thailand’s renewable energy

The loan will finance the Nakornsawan Solar and Hanuman Wind power plants, and deploy fast and standard chargers at charging stations across Thailand.

ADB | Bangkok | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 17:39 IST
ADB and Energy Absolute sign green loan to support Thailand’s renewable energy
This green loan is the first climate loan in Thailand to be certified by the Climate Bond Initiative, which administers the international Climate Bond Standards and Certification Scheme. Image Credit: Flickr

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Energy Absolute Public Company Limited (Energy Absolute) signed a 1.5 billion Thai baht ($47.62 million) green loan to finance ongoing renewable energy projects and a countrywide electric vehicle charging network in Thailand.

The loan will finance the Nakornsawan Solar and Hanuman Wind power plants, and deploy fast and standard chargers at charging stations across Thailand. Thailand aims to be a regional leader in electric vehicles to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from conventional transportation, which currently accounts for around 26% of the country's total annual emissions.

"ADB aims to increase awareness of green financing by continuing to support Thailand's renewable energy sector and investing in the electrification and decarbonization of its transport sector," said ADB Private Sector Operations Department Infrastructure Finance Division Director for East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Jackie B. Surtani. "ADB sees Energy Absolute's leadership in green investment as an invaluable step in developing the financing of renewable energy in the region."

This green loan is the first climate loan in Thailand to be certified by the Climate Bond Initiative, which administers the international Climate Bond Standards and Certification Scheme. Green loans are used to fund projects that benefit the environment, while climate loans focus on climate change benefits.

"We are positioned to grow our businesses in green energy and have been investing in modern technology-based industries that offer a total solution for promoting renewable power and electric mobility in Thailand and other countries," said Energy Absolute Deputy Chief Executive Officer Amorn Sapthaweekul. "ADB's continued support not only helps us financially but also highlights our trustworthiness and enhances our reputation."

Established in 2006, Energy Absolute is the largest renewable energy company on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its six renewable power plants generate a total of 664 megawatts, while its biodiesel production capacity totals 800,000 litres daily. Energy Absolute has diversified into large-scale production of lithium-ion batteries for transport and power, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure for various types of electric vehicles such as e-ferries, e-buses, and e-cars.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Redpath out as injuries force Scotland to make changes against Wales

Scotland centre Cameron Redpath, who made a dream debut in their Six Nations win over England last week, is one of three players forced out through injury for their home clash against Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday. The 21-year-old Redpat...

Power2SME Signs MoU with Directorate of MSME, Government of Haryana

The initiative will empower MSMEs by providing them with right opportunity, guidance and support from the Directorate and Power2SMEChandigarh, India NewsVoirIndias first Buying Club for SMEs, Power2SME signed a Memorandum of Understanding M...

This track looks darker and may start offering turn earlier, feels Ben Foakes

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who is set to don the big gloves in the second Test against India, feels the fresh Chepauk track will keep low and might start offering turn earlier compared to the series opener at the same venue.England wo...

Two million doses of China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Mexico, says official

A Mexican deputy foreign minister said on Thursday that 2 million doses of Chinas CanSino COVID-19 vaccine had arrived in Mexico.The vaccines will be packaged in Queretaro, deputy foreign minister Martha Delgado wrote on Twitter, including ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021