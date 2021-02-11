This Valentine's Day, gift Dyson Corrale straightener with intelligent heat control technology

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): The only hair straightener with flexing plates, the Dyson Corrale straightener features pioneering micro hinged plate technology, which flexes to shape and gather hair, applying even heat and tension to all the hair strands in every pass and keeping them perfectly aligned, reducing the reliance on heat. The Dyson Corrale straightener features Intelligent Heat Control technology. Suitable for all hair types, this unique styling tool features three precise temperatures, using a platinum sensor that measures the temperature 100 times a second. This technology communicates with a microprocessor, which in turn controls the heating system to deliver precise, accurate heat. Combined with Dyson's 4-cell lithium-ion battery technology, the Corrale straightener also delivers cord-free performance, making it the perfect tool to gift loved ones who want to care for their hair by reducing heat damage without compromising on style.

Dyson hair care tools such as the Dyson Corrale straightener, Dyson airwrap styler and Dyson supersonic hairdryer are available on Dyson.in, at all 8 Dyson Demo Spaces in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai; and in other cities through Direct to home. The Dyson hair care tools are also available on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Sephora and Nykaa; select Croma stores; and on select salon partners. The Dyson Corrale straightener is priced at INR 36,900.

