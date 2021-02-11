Janshatabdi Express to run between Jalna & Mumbai from Feb 14
Janshatabdi Express specialtrain will run from Jalna in Marathwada region of Maharashtrato the state capital Mumbai from February 14, a railwayofficial said on Thursday.
The train will cover a distance of 434.41 km. It willdepart from Jalna at 8.30 am and reach the Chhatrapati ShivajiMaharaj Ternimus (CSMT) at 4.20 pm, the South-Central Railwayofficial said.
From CSMT, the train will depart at 12.10 pm and reachJalna at 7.45 pm, he said.
The train will have 22 coaches. It will take a halt attake Aurangabad, Manmad, Nashik, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Thane andDadar stations, the official said.
