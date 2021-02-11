Left Menu

Govt seeks Parliament nod for additional gross expenditure of Rs 6.28 lakh cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 20:10 IST
Govt seeks Parliament nod for additional gross expenditure of Rs 6.28 lakh cr

The government on Thursday sought Parliament's approval for gross additional expenditure of Rs 6.28 lakh crore for 2020-21 as part of the second and final batch of supplementary demands for grants.

The proposals involve net cash outgo of Rs 4.13 lakh crore while the remaining amount will be matched by savings of ministries or enhanced receipts.

The approval of Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of Rs 6,28,379.99 crore, according to the document placed in Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

''Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 4,12,653.48 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries/ Departments or by enhanced receipts/ recoveries aggregates to Rs 2,15,725 crore,'' it said.

The government has sought Rs 3,04,557.83 crore for the Department of Food and Public Distribution, including for food subsidy, subsidy to sugar mills, and extending soft loans to sugar mills.

Further, Rs 49,112.42 crore has been sought for meeting expenditure under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan 3.0 towards payment for indigenous urea (Rs 36,112.80 crore) and import of urea subsidies (Rs 12,999.62 crore).

As per the document, Rs 15,485.88 crore will be for meeting expenditure under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan 3.0 towards payment for indigenous P&K subsidy (Rs 9,722.53 crore), imported P&K subsidy (Rs 5,719.37 crore) and city compost (Rs 43.98 crore).

According to the document, Rs 1,22,208 crore will be for providing loans to state governments through issue of debt under special window under back to back loan to states in lieu of GST compensation shortfall and under special assistance as loan to states for capital expenditure.

An amount of Rs 20,466.50 crore will be for capital outlay on defence services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Civic body polls: BJP demands deployment of central forces in Punjab

A BJP delegation on Thursday met Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore, urging him to issue directions for the deployment of paramilitary forces in the state ahead of the body civic polls. Elections to eight municipal corporations, 109 municipa...

Vernacular.ai to hire 100 people this year, strengthens leadership team

Voice AI startup Vernacular.ai on Thursday said it will hire about 100 people this year across various roles for tech and operations teams as it looks to double its headcount and bring senior leaders onboard.The company also announced the a...

GIC Re reports net profit of Rs 987cr in Q3 FY21

General Insurance Corporation of India GIC Re on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 987.42 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.There was a loss of Rs 1,069.64 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, it had posted a net pro...

Par panel asks govt to take concrete steps to fill 1,440 vacancies in 717 KVKs

A parliamentary panel on Thursday pulled up the Centre and asked it to take concrete measures to fill 1,440 vacancies in 717 Krishi Vigyan Kendras KVKs, most of which are under administrative control of state governments.Of the total 717 KV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021