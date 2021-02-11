Left Menu

5,808 flights cancelled or delayed in India due to weather in Nov-Dec 2020: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 20:14 IST
5,808 flights cancelled or delayed in India due to weather in Nov-Dec 2020: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 5,808 flights were delayed or cancelled in India due to adverse weather conditions, which includes fog, during November and December last year, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the minister said a total of 1,434 flights were cancelled and 4,374 delayed in November and December 2020 due to adverse weather conditions.

''Total number of passengers affected due to cancellation of flights during November – December 2020 are as follows: November 2020 – 14,062; December 2020 – 28,974,'' he stated.

IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India, Vistara, GoAir and AirAsia India cancelled 439, 139, 97, 66, 25 and 20 flights respectively in December 2020 due to weather conditions, he mentioned.

''As a result of dense fog, airlines have to re-schedule and sometimes cancel the flights. This adversely impacts the efficiency of the airlines. It is difficult to evaluate the exact loss (to airlines) due to dense fog,'' Puri noted.

