Products manufactured by Haryana MSMEs to get global market: Chautala

After the Haryana government signed pacts on Thursday with three companies, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that products manufactured by the state's MSMEs will now get the global market.

Chautala, who also holds the industries department portfolio, said artisans producing traditional handloom products of the state will also get a reasonable price for their craft.

The deputy chief minister said this after the signing of the memorada of understanding (MoUs) by Haryana's Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department with three companies in his presence here, a state government statement said here.

The pacts with 'eBay', Power2SME', India's first 'buying club' for SMEs and TradeIndia.com, price and product discovery platform, was signed by Haryana MSME Department Director General Vikas Gupta and the representatives of the companies.

Industries and Commerce Department Principal Secretary Vijayendra Kumar was also present on the occasion, the statement said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the ''signing of MoUs with three companies of international and national level by the MSME department today, a step towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', will give a boost to the MSMEs of the state as well as to the talented artisans''.

''The products being manufactured by the MSMEs of the state will now be able to be purchased in any corner of the world; this will also increase the export of our country,'' he said, as per the statement.

He added that the state government's primary focus is to promote entrepreneurship, to enhance inclusive and balanced regional development in the state.

''The strategic collaboration will help MSMEs, artisans in remote parts of the state, to overcome challenges restricting their access to domestic and international markets. This will not only give a boost to sales of existing entrepreneurs but also create unprecedented opportunities for new entrepreneurs.

''Through this initiative, we are aiming at significantly enhancing visibility of indigenous and specialised products from the state, be it industrial products, or traditional handicraft products, and further strengthening 'brand Haryana','' Chautala said.

Chautala said these MoUs will also create unprecedented opportunities for new entrepreneurs.

On the occasion, Kumar said MSMEs are becoming the backbone of the economy.

The state government is committed to strengthening the existing ecosystem of over 2 lakh MSMEs in the state, he added.

He said that in the current competitive era, it is important for MSMEs to adopt new and strategic approaches and added that e-commerce has the potential to take MSMEs to new markets.

Gupta said the directorate of MSME is providing all possible help to its entrepreneurs so that they can generate good income from their enterprises and more youth can get employment.

''Advancement and holistic growth of our MSMEs is a key focus area for the directorate of MSMEs, as it provides a huge lever to the economic and social development of the state,'' Gupta said.

He added that this pact will help our MSMEs transcend geographic boundaries and reach out to newer markets. ''We look forward to creating impact and generate larger market opportunities for our MSMEs.'' On this occasion, it was informed that after the MoUs, these companies will conduct training and workshops in all the districts of Haryana to educate entrepreneurs about the benefits of e-commerce, listing their products online.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)