Germany to impose entry ban on Czech Republic, Tyrol - Bild

Germany to impose entry ban on Czech Republic, Tyrol - BildReuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:39 IST
Germany will impose an entry ban on travellers from the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol region from Feb. 14, mass-circulation tabloid Bild reported on Thursday, citing German Interior Ministry sources.
The ministry had no immediate comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
