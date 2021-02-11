Left Menu

Germany to impose entry ban on Czech Republic, Tyrol - Bild

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:42 IST
Germany to impose entry ban on Czech Republic, Tyrol - Bild
Germany will impose an entry ban on travellers from the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol region from Feb. 14, mass-circulation tabloid Bild reported on Thursday, citing German Interior Ministry sources.

The ministry had no immediate comment.

