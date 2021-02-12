Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 10:57 IST
Benepik a customized bridge between Company and its Channel Partners
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Benepik, an engagement company focusing on Employees, Channel Partners, and Customers witnessed phenomenal growth in the year 2020 with an increase of 18X in the revenues. During the Covid-19 crisis, the usage of the platform peaked as companies and brands look for novel and effective ways to connect and engage with their employees and partners. Benepik has clients in Pharmaceuticals, FMCG, Consumer Appliances, Auto Components, and Agricultural SectorsBenepik offers a Saas based runs channel Loyalty program combining two-way communication between brands and its partners with personalized rewards and transparent pay-outs. Brands can leverage the insights to plan partner-specific actions for a desirable outcome. This helps brands in strategizing and personalizing the incentive structure for channel partners. Using AI and Machine Learning based analytics, brands can track and forecast the revenues at the retailer level. The few companies that are using the platform, have seen up to a 25% increase in revenues at the outlet level.

Benepik also offers an integrated Employee Engagement platform Rewards, Recognition, Communication, Experience, Learning & Feedback. Further, it's a Digital Gifting platform. Benepik Plus reported a huge surge as employers and brands explored contactless ways of gifting during Diwali and the festive season. It offers a wide catalogue of rewards and incentives to choose from including gift cards, electronics, dining & travel experiences, and health & fitness packages. It is also introduced an application to seamlessly onboard new joiners while working from home. The Onboarding app not only focuses on paperless joining formalities but also drives new joiner engagement and cultural integration.

Benepik was founded by Saurabh Jain, an alumnus of the Delhi School of Economics. Before founding Benepik he had stints in consulting and technology practices at Capgemini and Deloitte. It has a presence in Gurugram, Mumbai & Bangalore. It also has expanded into the Middle East & South East Asia and partnered with leading merchants for reward catalogue.

