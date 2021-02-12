Goa tourism dept launches crackdown on unregistered hotels

Goa minister Manohar Ajgaonkar onFriday said the tourism department has launched a crackdown onhotels that are operating illegally without registering withthemselves.

Speaking to reporters, the tourism minister saidseveral tourists check into unregistered accommodationfacilities because of which the exact number of touristsarriving in the state could not be calculated properly.

According to an initial survey conducted byconsultancy firm KPMG, at least 80 lakh tourists had visitedthe state in the last tourist season (2019-20), Ajgaonkarsaid.

The firm conducted a survey again after going throughunregistered hotels and accommodations, which revealed that1.5 crore tourists had arrived in the state during the sameseason, he said.

The tourism department has now started cracking downon hotels, which are not registered with it, he said.

Talking about the carnival parades beginning fromFebruary 13, the minister said the float parades would be heldonly for two days keeping in mind the COVID-19 restrictions.

Float parades are necessary for economic activity inthe state and also to attract more tourists during these days,he said.

Carnival revellers should enjoy the festivities whileabiding by COVID-19 norms, he added.

Carnival float parades would be held in Panaji onFebruary 13 and at Margao on February 14.

