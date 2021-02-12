London stocks falls as UK GDP slumps a record 9.9% in 2020

London's main stock indexes fell on Friday, as data showed the UK economy shrank by a record 9.9% last year due to nationwide shutdowns that were imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. Data on Friday also showed Britan's GDP grew 1.0% between October and December, avoiding heading back towards recession at the end of the year.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.2% at 0811 GMT, with mining and financial stocks leading declines. The mid-cap index fell 0.1%. In company news, holiday company Jet2 fell 5.4% as it raised 422 million pounds ($582 million) through a new share issue, equivalent to 20% of its share capital prior to the fund raising.

