Molekule Launches Air Mini at INR 37,999 in India Through Authorised Resellers; Based on NRI’s PECO Technology That Destroys Airborne Pollutants

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Award-Winning PECO Air Purification Technology, developed by NRI & Distinguished Professor Dr. D. Yogi Goswami• Available via Amazon.in at INR 37,999​Molekule, a leader in reinventing air purification, today announced the launch of Air Mini purifier in India through authorised resellers on Amazon.in. With this, Molekule introduces its award-winning patented Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) air purification technology to Indian consumers.

Molekule as a brand has seen a rapid surge in interest for its products globally. Molekule’s initial offering to the Indian market, the award-winning Air Mini is currently available on Amazon.in at a retail price of INR 37,999. Air Mini is designed for rooms up to up to 23 sq meters – ideal for apartments, bedrooms, and home offices. The purifier has 5 different fan speeds that can be adjusted as required. The energy consumption is between 18-53 watts, and the noise level varies between 36-62dBA, pending fan speed. It also uses a hybrid of Molekule’s Pre-Filter and PECO-Filter in a single filter.

The proprietary PECO Technology is developed by the award-winning Dr. D. Yogi Goswami, a Non-Resident Indian (NRI). PECO technology is capable of destroying a wide range of airborne pollutants compared to traditional air purifiers. The broad range of pollutants addressed by PECO includes the destruction of bacteria, viruses, mold, chemicals, and particulate matter in the air, among many other contaminants. Molekule air purifiers have PECO-Filers coated in a proprietary catalyst, which, when activated by UV-A light, releases hydroxyl radicals that break the molecular bonds of viruses, bacteria, mold, allergen, odors, pollen, dander, and more.* “Owing to the growing hazard of Indoor or Household Pollution, this is the right time for Molekule to enter the India market, and one could not ask for a better partner than Amazon for enabling this,” said Dr. Yogi Goswami, Co-Founder, Chief Scientist of Molekule. “Molekule technology works differently and is engineered to solve real problems. We encourage people to test and experience our technology, that not just filters out the air like most air purifiers available in the market, but also destroys harmful pollutants that are present in the air at a molecular level. And with the launch of Air Mini, we make our patented technology available in India for the first time and look forward to building a strong partnership with India – one that goes beyond our products. India is an important market for us, and with our entry, we aim to bring the concept of cleaner air to the people of the country.” Dr. Goswami emigrated to the United States in 1969 for graduate studies in Mechanical Engineering. He is currently a distinguished professor at the University of South Florida, where he is also the Director of the Clean Energy Research Center, a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and a member of the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame. Molekule was co-founded by Dr. Yogi Goswami alongside his daughter Jaya Rao, Chief Executive Officer, and son, Dilip Goswami, President & Chief Technology Officer.

Molekule’s PECO technology is whisper-quiet, ozone-free, and has a robust proven history of using oxidation to destroy airborne pollutants. Various independent air quality testing laboratories and internal testing has validated the effectiveness of Molekule’s proprietary PECO technology, backed by testing papers.* *Virus testing conducted on MS2 Bacteriophage.

About MolekuleMolekule is a U.S. based company founded by the award-winning Dr. D. Yogi Goswami, a Non-Resident India (NRI), with a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on 25 years of research and development, the company’s patented photoelectrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology destroys the widest range of pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses, and allergens, when compared to conventional filters. Using science to revolutionize air purification in ways that the industry hasn't seen, PECO sits at the crux of Molekule's air purification technology and has been rigorously validated by continual third-party laboratories and continual internal testing. Air pollution is one of the greatest challenges of our time, and according to the World Health Organization, it attributes to seven million premature deaths a year. The Global Burden of Disease Study 2019 states India itself accounted for 1.7 million deaths due to air pollution in 2019. This is why we are dedicated to the fight for clean air and are actively working with scientists, doctors, sufferers, and policy-makers to offer a fundamentally different approach to air purification. Today, Molekule is available on Amazon.in in India through authorised resellers. For more information, visit https://molekule.com. To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Air Mini PWRPWR

