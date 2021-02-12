Left Menu

Maha: 6 divisional offices of state women's commission set up

Updated: 12-02-2021 16:08 IST
As part of the decentralisationof the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, the governmenthas set up six divisionaloffices across the state to ensurethere is no pendency of complaints, an official said onFriday.

These offices have been set up in six revenuedivisions of Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik, Pune, Aurangabad andKonkan, the official from the women and child developmentdepartment told PTI.

The head office will continue to be in Mumbai.

Each divisional office will have two lawyers, onecounsellor, one clerk-cum-typist and one peon.

''To create a structure of administration,the statecabinet's approval is required. But since it will take time,the UNICEF,which works with the women and child developmentdepartment, will take care of their salaries,'' the officialsaid.

The department will also appoint a regular member-secretary for the commission.

The child rights commission has a full time membersecretary.

''Last year, between March 20 and December 31, thewomen's commission had received 1,000 complaints,'' theofficial said.

The MVA government is yet to make appointments to thestate-run boards and corporations and the post of chairpersonof the women's commission has been lying vacant since the lastone year.

