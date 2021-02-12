Left Menu

Extend GST compensation period else Karnataka will become revenue deficit state: Cong MP

Karnataka - which is expected to have a debt of over Rs 4 lakh crore at the end of this fiscal year - will become a revenue deficit state if the Centre does not extend the GST compensation period, Congress MP G C Chandrashekar said on Friday in the Rajya Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:17 IST
Extend GST compensation period else Karnataka will become revenue deficit state: Cong MP
Representative Image Image Credit:

Karnataka - which is expected to have a debt of over Rs 4 lakh crore at the end of this fiscal year - will become a revenue deficit state if the Centre does not extend the GST compensation period, Congress MP G C Chandrashekar said on Friday in the Rajya Sabha. Participating in a debate on Budget 2021, Chandrashekar pointed out that the GST compensation provided to Karnataka since 2018-19 was very low despite the state being the third highest tax generator in the country.

At the time of implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on July 1, 2017, the Centre had promised to compensate states for loss of revenue for five years at an agreed formula. Chandrashekar said Karnataka is in a bad financial situation as its debt is rising every year and is expected to cross Rs 4 lakh crore this fiscal year from Rs 3.27 lakh crore in 2019-20. The state's transportation department is struggling to pay salaries of its staff and could pay half salary in December 2020 and is yet to decide for January, he said, adding that in the current situation it can only afford fuel for buses. Even the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is considering borrowing Rs 250 crore, while the transportation department has already mortgaged BMTC head office and is mulling mortgaging more assets, he added. ''If this situation continues and the GST compensation period is not extended, then Karnataka will move from revenue surplus state to revenue deficit state. Then money will have to be borrowed to pay salaries and administrative costs leaving development activities,'' Chandrashekar noted. Expressing concern over low GST compensation given to Karnataka, the Congress leader said the state had contributed Rs 79,000 crore GST revenue in 2018-19 but in return got only Rs 10,754 crore as compensation. Similarly in 2019-20, the state contributed Rs 84,000 crore GST revenue and received Rs 16,628 crore compensation. For 2020-21, the revised estimate shows GST compensation to Karnataka at Rs 7,900 crore, less than Rs 28,000 crore budgeted as GST divulsion, he said. Further, he said the government has not given the special grant of Rs 5,495 crore for 2020-21 despite being recommended by the 15th Finance Commission to offset the losses. While noting that the Centre has failed to fulfill the promises it made, the Congress leader said suburban rail project to ease Bengaluru traffic was announced in 2018 but work has not yet commenced. The promise of conducting banking exams in regional languages has also not been kept.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Films Division paying tribute by streaming a biopic Sarojini Naidu

The 141st birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu also known as Nightingale of India Bharat Kokila, a doyen of Indian Independence movement, is being celebrated on 13th February 2021. Films Division is paying her tribute by streaming a biopic,...

Columbia Global Centers, Mumbai Invites Startups to Apply for Urban Works Innovation Challenge 2020-2021

Designing Solutions for Cities in CrisisMumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirColumbia Global Centers Mumbai announces the launch of the Urban Works Innovation Challenge 2020-2021, inviting passionate innovators and startups with tech-enabled...

Lok Sabha to meet at 10 am on Saturday instead of 4 pm

The Lok Sabha will convene at 10 am instead of the usual 4 pm on Saturday, Speaker Om Birla has announced.The Rajya Sabha had been meeting at 9 am due to COVID-19 distancing norms. Some Rajya Sabha members also sit in Lok Sabha chamber.Lok ...

Indonesia reports 9,869 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, 275 new deaths

Jakarta Indonesia, February 12 ANIXinhua The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 9,869 within one day to 1,201,859, with the death toll adding by 275 to 32,656, the Health Ministry said on Friday. According to the ministry, 11,000 more peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021