Swelect Energy Systems net jumps over four-fold to nearly Rs 9 cr

Swelect Energy Systems on Friday posted over four-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 8.9 crore for quarter ended in December.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, a BSE filing said.

The company's total income stood at Rs 67.81 crore in the quarter under consideration as against Rs 70.67 crore in the same period a year ago.

