Sobha Q3 profit down 70 pc at Rs 21.6 cr

Sobha Q3 profit down 70 pc at Rs 21.6 crPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:51 IST
Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Friday reported a 70 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 21.6 crore for the quarter ended December.
Its net profit stood at Rs 73.2 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income fell to Rs 696.3 crore in the third quarter of this financial year from Rs 901.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, Bengaluru-based realty firm said in a regulatory filing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sobha Ltd