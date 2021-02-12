Left Menu

PC Jewellers consolidated Q3 PAT up at Rs 129.64 cr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 19:41 IST
Jewellery manufacturer and retailer PC Jeweller on Friday reported a surge in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 129.64 crore during the quarter ended December.

PC Jewellers PAT stood at Rs 35.61 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2019-20, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations declined 13.88 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 1,467.21 crore as compared to Rs 1,703.86 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.

The retail industry as a whole has been adversely impacted due to COVID-19 and consequent lockdown resulting out of it, the company stated.

It said the group has faced significant headwinds due to the pandemic impacting the operations owing to store closures and complete lockdown.

Shares of the company on Friday closed at Rs 30.75 apiece, up 4.59 per cent on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

