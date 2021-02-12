Left Menu

Reform measures in Budget to help India become USD 5-trillion economy: CEA

Eds Adding more quotes New Delhi, Feb 12 PTI The reform measures announced in the Budget 2021-22 will play a big role in India becoming a USD 5-trillion economy and beyond, Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian said on Friday.He also said the countrys economy is expected to grow at 15.5 per cent in nominal terms in 2021-22 and contract 1-2 per cent depending on what the inflation actually might be for the year ending March 2021.The Budget 2021-22 has laid the foundation for the USD 5-trillion economy...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 21:27 IST
Reform measures in Budget to help India become USD 5-trillion economy: CEA

(Eds: Adding more quotes) New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The reform measures announced in the Budget 2021-22 will play a big role in India becoming a USD 5-trillion economy and beyond, Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian said on Friday.

He also said the country's economy is expected to grow at 15.5 per cent in nominal terms in 2021-22 and contract 1-2 per cent depending on what the inflation actually might be for the year ending March 2021.

''The Budget 2021-22 has laid the foundation for the USD 5-trillion economy... It (reform measures announced in the Budget) will play a big role in India achieving the USD 5-trillion economy target and beyond,'' he said at a virtual event.

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned making India a USD 5 trillion economy and a global economic powerhouse by 2024-25.

Noting that India's potential rate of growth is 6.5-7.5 per cent, Subramanian said the country must continue to focus on growth.

The CEA said the IMF has projected the country's economic growth even higher than the Economic Survey's growth projection at 11.5 per cent and this is all on real terms.

''So, if we include about 4 per cent inflation, then 15.5 per cent GDP growth can be expected in the nominal term for the coming year (2021-22).

''This year, I think it (GDP growth) might be around (-) 1 to 2 per cent depending on what the inflation actually might be for the year ending March of this year,'' he said.

Subramanian pointed out that every country in the world is facing lower economic growth because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

''But from India's perspective, in the coming year, whatever growth momentum we have lost, we would recoup that momentum,'' he asserted.

Replying to a question, the CEA said one public sector insurance company is going to be divested and this company will compete with private sector insurance companies.

He also expressed confidence that the government will achieve next financial's fiscal deficit target of 6.8 per cent.

According to Subramanian, India has faced three crises after 1991 -- the Asian crisis(1997), the global financial crisis (2007-08) and the COVID-19 pandemic (2020).

During the global financial crisis, the then Manmohan Singh government increased revenue expenditure and decreased capital expenditure which gave a push to the demand side only and not the supply side, which resulted in high inflation, he said.

Subramanian said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the Lok Sabha is a seminal moment in India's economic history as the PM talked about wealth creation and the salutary role of the private sector.

Modi on Wednesday emphasised on the private sector's vital role in the economy and asserted that the culture of ''abusing'' it for votes is no longer acceptable.

Replying to a question, the CEA said one state-owned insurance company is going to be divested, and this company will compete with private sector insurance companies.

''India's insurance sector is still quite under-penetrated. Therefore, this is an area we need to focus,'' he said.

Subramanian said India managed its fiscal space better than other emerging economies.

He asserted that the Budget 2021-22 focuses on employment generation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus to hold constitutional vote in less than one year

The authoritarian leader of Belarus said Friday that a referendum on changing the ex-Soviet nations constitution would be held in less than a year, part of government efforts to stem the tide of opposition protests.Wrapping up the two-day A...

Sebi extends timeline for submission of comments on proposal on appointment of MDs

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday extended to February 26 the last date for submission of public comments on a proposal regarding appointment of managing directors and whole time directors.The regulator had on January 27 floated a consultati...

QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day five of the Australian Open

Quotes from day five of the Australian Open tennis championships on Friday She technically already has an Australian Open title. Serena Williams on her daughter Alexis Olympia, who she was pregnant with when she won the 2017 Australian Ope...

India has not conceded any territory in disengagement agreement with China in Pangong Tso: MoD; sparks fly after Rahul attack on govt

The government on Friday emphatically stated that India has not conceded any territory following the disengagement agreement with China in Pangong lake areas in eastern Ladakh as political sparks flew thick and fast over the pullback proces...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021