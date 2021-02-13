Fire destroys part of Paul Newman's camp for ill children
A fire on Friday evening destroyed four buildings at Paul Newmans Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for seriously ill children in Connecticut.Camp chief executive Jimmy Canton said it appears that nobody was injured in the blaze, which was reported just after 5 PM.PTI | Ashford | Updated: 13-02-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 08:26 IST
A fire on Friday evening destroyed four buildings at Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for seriously ill children in Connecticut.
Camp chief executive Jimmy Canton said it appears that nobody was injured in the blaze, which was reported just after 5 PM. He said the buildings housing the camp's store and arts and crafts, woodshop and cooking programs were destroyed. “Although the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, what is known is that The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp is a community devoted to hope and healing,” Canton said in a statement. “We will get through this in the way that we always have and always will — as a family.” The camp, with extensive medical facilities on site, was founded by Newman in 1988 in the woods of eastern Connecticut, with a Western motif inspired by Newman's movie “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.'' It provides summer camping experiences adapted for children with serious physical and medical limitations, although its traditional summer camp was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The charity also runs outreach programs for children in more than 40 hospitals, clinics and other settings in the Northeast, serving more than 20,000 children each year. The camp is funded in part through proceeds from the sale of “Newman's Own” brand products.(AP) AMS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paul Newman's
- Hole
- Connecticut
- Western
- Newman
- Canton
- Northeast
- Newman's Own
- Jimmy Canton
ALSO READ
UN and Western embassies voice concerns amid Myanmar coup fears
PM says govt proposal to protesters stands; Stir against agri laws regains momentum after Tikait mobilises support from western UP
Farmer leaders observe fast; Stir regains momentum as Tikait succeeds in mobilising support from western UP
Western Railways gears up to resume Mumbai local train services
Health News Roundup: Western Australia state reports no new local COVID-19 cases; Israel extends lockdown, sees delay in COVID-19 turnaround and more