Left Menu

Fire destroys part of Paul Newman's camp for ill children

A fire on Friday evening destroyed four buildings at Paul Newmans Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for seriously ill children in Connecticut.Camp chief executive Jimmy Canton said it appears that nobody was injured in the blaze, which was reported just after 5 PM.

PTI | Ashford | Updated: 13-02-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 08:26 IST
Fire destroys part of Paul Newman's camp for ill children

A fire on Friday evening destroyed four buildings at Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for seriously ill children in Connecticut.

Camp chief executive Jimmy Canton said it appears that nobody was injured in the blaze, which was reported just after 5 PM. He said the buildings housing the camp's store and arts and crafts, woodshop and cooking programs were destroyed. “Although the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, what is known is that The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp is a community devoted to hope and healing,” Canton said in a statement. “We will get through this in the way that we always have and always will — as a family.” The camp, with extensive medical facilities on site, was founded by Newman in 1988 in the woods of eastern Connecticut, with a Western motif inspired by Newman's movie “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.'' It provides summer camping experiences adapted for children with serious physical and medical limitations, although its traditional summer camp was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity also runs outreach programs for children in more than 40 hospitals, clinics and other settings in the Northeast, serving more than 20,000 children each year. The camp is funded in part through proceeds from the sale of “Newman's Own” brand products.(AP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden administration to undo Medicaid work requirements

The Biden administration is moving to roll back Medicaid work requirements in its latest effort to undo a controversial Trump-era policy.Federal health officials planned Friday to inform 10 states that they would revoke permissions granted ...

UK media watchdog fines Khalsa TV for violence, terror references

The UKs media watchdog has imposed a total fine of 50,000 pounds on Khalsa Television Ltd or KTV in Britain for broadcasting a music video and a discussion programme that was an indirect call for British Sikh to commit violence and also con...

Tennis-Play on: Australian Open continues under lockdown

The sixth day of the Australian Open is usually one of the best attended of the Grand Slam fortnight but there was an eerie quiet around the Melbourne Park precinct as play got underway on Saturday.A snap five-day lockdown to try to contain...

UN welcomes US revocation of Yemen's Houthis as terrorists

The United States announced Friday it is revoking the designation of Yemens Houthi rebels as a terrorist group effective February 16, a reversal by the Biden administration welcomed by the United Nations and humanitarian groups who feared f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021