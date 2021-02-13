Left Menu

Six killed as car rams into stationary truck in UP's Kannauj

The accident took place as the driver was sleepy and due to fog rammed the car into a stationary truck, Patel said.He identified the deceased as Gyanendra Yadav 32, Sonu Yadav 31, Pramod Yadav 35, Satyendra Yadav 18, Suraj 15 and Mohit 36.The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.The state chief minister expressed grief over the incident.UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the accident at Talgram in Kannauj on Agra Expressway.

PTI | Kannauj | Updated: 13-02-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 12:14 IST
Six killed as car rams into stationary truck in UP's Kannauj
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Six members of a family were killed when their car rammed into a stationary truck in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh early on Saturday, police said.

''The accident took place around 4 am when a car moving on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway hit a stationary truck,'' Inspector General, Kanpur range, Mohit Agarwal told PTI.

There were six passengers in the car and all of them died in the crash, which took place due to dense fog, he said.

Police reached the spot immediately after learning about the incident, Agarwal said.

Station House Officer of Talgram police station Krishna Lal Patel said the six members of a family from Gudhaulia village under Kakori police station in Lucknow were going to Balaji temple in Mehdipur in Dausa district of Rajasthan.

''When the vehicle reached Talgram, it hit a stationary truck. The accident took place as the driver was sleepy and due to fog rammed the car into a stationary truck,'' Patel said.

He identified the deceased as Gyanendra Yadav (32), Sonu Yadav (31), Pramod Yadav (35), Satyendra Yadav (18), Suraj (15) and Mohit (36).

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

The state chief minister expressed grief over the incident.

''UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the accident at Talgram in Kannauj on Agra Expressway. The Chief Minister has directed that the injured should get adequate treatment,'' the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Volvo Cars elevates Jyoti Malhotra as Managing Director

Volvo Cars India on Saturday said it has appointed Jyoti Malhotra as its new Managing Director with effect from March 1, 2021.Malhotra, who currently serves as the Director Sales and Marketing, would be the first Indian to head the company ...

Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Sunday

Order of play on the main showcourts on the seventh day of the Australian Open on Sunday play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding ROD LAVER ARENA14-Garbine Muguruza Spain v 3-Naomi Osaka Japan 7-Aryna Sabalenka Belarus v 10-Se...

Dozen injured in multi-vehicle pile-up on Yamuna Expressway

Around a dozen people were injured in a multi-vehicle pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Saturday morning, police said.The vehicles, including a private bus with passengers on board, collided due to reduced visibility amid...

Tensions high as mass protests in Myanmar enter the second week

Mass street demonstrations in Myanmar entered their second week Saturday with neither protesters nor the military government they seek to unseat showing any signs of backing off from confrontations.Protesters in Yangon, the countrys biggest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021