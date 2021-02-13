This Valentine's Day, Platinum Days of Love Celebrates Growing Invincible Together

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)2020 saw the world grappling with a host of difficulties and challenges - no less for couples. But in this face of uncertainty, the solace and stability that relationships offered became more valuable than ever before as couples turned to their partners for comfort and strength. Now, entering into 2021 with trepidation and caution, it’s the love they share that gives them the security, motivation and inspiration to move forward with a renewed outlook. This Valentine’s Day, Platinum Days of Love celebrates a love that is not only anchored firmly and weathered it all but has also evolved for the better. A relationship that has grown #StrongerInlove. This Month of Love, Platinum Days of Love, in association with Grazia and Wavemaker, pays tribute to three such couples, who stood strong in the face of all the odds that 2020 brought about & resolved to make their tomorrows brighter - including newlywed Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar. The campaign, #StrongerInLove showcases three different personal yet relatable stories from the past year, where couples acted like a united team overcoming various levels of hurdles, growing from strength to strength. Link to view the campaign: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Afj5nX6ZAc4&ab_channel=PlatinumDaysofLove. Commenting on her relationship, actress Gauahar Khan revealed, “Our relationship only started last year, but in that duration - it feels like we’ve lived a lifetime. There was so much uncertainty, so much stress; but having Zaid by my side was such a source of comfort. He was strong for me when I couldn’t be, and I think I was the same for him. It’s true that we’ve only been together for about a year but in that time, we’ve added a depth to our relationship that would otherwise takes eons to reach.” Sujala Martis, Director - Consumer Marketing, Platinum Guild International - India shared her thoughts on the campaign as she stated, “2021 marks a milestone for couples that have overcome the worst of the crisis together. It’s like a decade of understanding & nurturing a relationship got squeezed into the past 11 months. It has left couples with a sense of gratefulness, appreciation & stability, a feeling of - if we could make through this then we are rock solid and can handle anything the future throws at us. If you’ve made it through the last year, it’s no ordinary feat – it is truly rare and remarkable. And that is definitely a milestone worth marking.” Speaking about the campaign Karthik Nagarajan, Chief Content Officer, Wavemaker India said, “I think 2020 was in a way a renewal of vows for many relationships and there is no better way to do that as we begin a new decade, than with #Strongerinlove. It is a beautiful celebration of love and content that we are very proud to have been a part of. Always grateful to be able to work with wonderful partners like Grazia and a client like PGI who always inspires us to push the envelope.” Speaking on the association - Mehernaaz Dhondy, Editor in Chief, Grazia India said, “The campaign #StrongerInLove, developed as part of the partnership forged with Platinum Guild India enables us to reinforce the promises that 2021 brings in with itself. We are glad to celebrate the partners who stood the test of time and welcomed 2021 together. This alliance resonates with our audience significantly and allows us to strengthen our connect with them yet again.” The latest collection of Platinum Love Bands celebrates a love so rare and will be available to purchase across 1200+ leading jewellery retail stores in India from the 1st of February until the 20th of February. The campaign is live across print, digital and television platforms from the 20th January to 20th February 2021.

Visit platinumdaysoflove.com for more information. Agency CreditsWavemaker: Parama Bhattacharya, Niyati Desai & Simran HemrajaniWWM Media Pvt. Ltd.

Agency: Worldwide Media Pvt. LimitedCreative and Production Head: Meghna MirgnaniAssociate Creative Director: Simran GandhiDirector: Saptaraj ChakrabortyDOP: Bhushan JainProducer: Aditya Sharma and Tushar GulatiTalent Manager: Preeti PerlaEditor: Ashish Maccune and Rizwan KhanStyle team: Surbhi Shukla and LehanDevadhiaHMU: Mrinal Manjiri TrivediBusiness Team: Anjali Rathor and Annesha SanyalAbout Platinum Guild International (PGI)Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results. Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery. PGI’s consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum’s unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery. In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development. Since 2015 PGI has been headquartered in Hong Kong. PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry. Purity Assurance ProgramPGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt. Ltd. to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country’s first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India.

Under Platinum Guild India’s quality assurance programme, each individual piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95%. And as a proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped ‘Pt950’ and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery.

A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece you choose for yourself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about. Image: #StrongerInlove

