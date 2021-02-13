Maha: Two men drown after car falls into well in Jalna

Two persons were killed when theircar fell into a well in a village in Maharashtra's Jalnadistrict, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place late Friday evening, when thecar travelling towards Deulgaon Raja in Buldhana districtveered towards the wrong side of the road in the dark and fellinto a well at Jamwadi, an official said.

The two occupants of the vehicle Shaikh Abdul MannanSageer (26), a resident of Pangri Road and Shahu Nagarresident Azhar Qureshi (23) died as a result of drowning, hesaid.

The well was full to the brim and it was difficult tofish out the bodies, the official said, adding that a cranewas used to bring the car out of the well.

