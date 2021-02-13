Left Menu

Maha: Two men drown after car falls into well in Jalna

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 13-02-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 14:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two persons were killed when theircar fell into a well in a village in Maharashtra's Jalnadistrict, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place late Friday evening, when thecar travelling towards Deulgaon Raja in Buldhana districtveered towards the wrong side of the road in the dark and fellinto a well at Jamwadi, an official said.

The two occupants of the vehicle Shaikh Abdul MannanSageer (26), a resident of Pangri Road and Shahu Nagarresident Azhar Qureshi (23) died as a result of drowning, hesaid.

The well was full to the brim and it was difficult tofish out the bodies, the official said, adding that a cranewas used to bring the car out of the well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

