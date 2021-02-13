6 people from same family killed in jeep-truck collision in Rajasthan

Six people, including four women, were killed and seven others injured when a jeep in which they were travelling collided with a trailer in Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in Rajiyasar when the collision left six people dead on the spot. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, police said.

All the passengers were from the same family and on their way to Jaisalmer from Sangaria in Hanumangarh district when the accident occurred on a state highway.

The deceased were identified as Aarju, Soniya, Suman, Manju, Anil and Bhavishya, the police said.

Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident and condoled the deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)