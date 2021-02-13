Assam CM provides subsidy to 55 producers to support film industry

In a bid to support the filmindustry in Assam, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal onSaturday provided financial aids to 55 movie producers andurged them to focus on societal development through theirworks.

The Assam State Film Finance and DevelopmentCorporation (ASFFDC) selected 45 feature films, sixdocumentaries and four short movies which were made betweenApril 1, 2016, to March 31, 2020, for extending the subsidy.

The chief minister provided Rs 1 crore as an aggregatesubsidy to producers of these movies in the first phase.

He said film producers, directors and artists have aresponsibility to bring about a positive change in the societyand encourage youths of the state to get involved in creativeactivities.

Stating that films have the power to spread messagesamong people, Sonowal urged filmmakers to explore and showcasethe state's potentials in the fields of agriculture, industryculture and natural beauty.

He also requested them to highlight the successstories of Assamese in the space of science and technology.

Sonowal recalled the visionary initiative taken byJyoti Prasad Agarwala, considered a pioneer in the state filmindustry, to make Assam's first feature film 'Joymoti' in1935, overcoming all the challenges.

He also mentioned about the role of Aideu Handique,starred in 'Joymoti' and the first actress of Assamese cinema,in the film industry.

Referring to a song by Dr Bhupen Hazarika, who wasawarded the country's highest civilian honour, the BharatRatna, Sonowal said all sections of the society must joinhands to develop the state.

