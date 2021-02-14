14 AP pilgrims on way to Ajmer Dargah killed, 4 injured in

Tragedy struck a group ofpilgrims on their way to Ajmer Dargah as 14 of them, includingeight women and a child, were killed and four injured in aroad mishap in Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh early onSunday, police said.

The accident occurred when a mini-bus in which thevictims, all relatives and hailing from Madanapalle inChittoor district of the state, were travelling collided witha lorry at Madapuram around 4 AM, Kurnool DistrictSuperintendent of Police K.Fakirappa said.

The passengers were on their way to the Ajmer SharifDargah in Rajasthan, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradeh ChiefMinister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy were among those who expressedsorrow over the loss of lives.

Reddy announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to thekin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured.

Preliminary investigation suggested the driver apparentlylost control and the bus first crashed into the road median,rolled to the other side and hit the lorry, the SP told PTI.

Only four children survived the crash and all had beenadmitted to a hospital where the condition of one of them wasstated to be critical, he said.

''The accident might have been be due to over speeding ofthe mini bus or its driver might have been drowsy. Fourteenpeople died on the spot and another four (injured) wereshifted to hospital. One of the children is said to be in acritical condition,'' the Police official added.

Kurnool Collector G Veerapandiansaid the administrationwould also examine if there was any defect in the vehicle.

A tweet posted on PMO India handle said: ''The roadaccident in Andhra Pradeshs Kurnool district is saddening. Inthis hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who losttheir loved ones. I hope that the injured recover at theearliest: PM.'' Expressing sorrow over the loss of lives, the ChiefMinister instructed the officials to provide necessary medicalhelp to the injured as he wished them a speedy recovery.

He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families, anofficial release said.

Veldurthi police station sub-inspector Peddaiah Naidusaid they received information about the accident from a localperson and the personnel immediately rushed to the spot.

''Only four children survived and all of them are beingtreated in hospital,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)