Kerala Travel Mart meet to be virtual this year

Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), a popularB2B tourism meet in the country, has invited domestic andforeign buyers to interact with 700 sellers across the worldduring its five-day virtual event next month in a bid tostimulate the sector in the post-COVID scenario in the state.

Buyers, media, visitors can register online for thevirtual meet of the 11th edition of KTM to be held from March1.

The event, which will showcase the excellence andalluring products of the sector, seeks to give a huge impetusto recovery of tourism from the throes of the pandemic thathas considerably dulled the sector for a year now but now in arebound mode, a KTM release said here on Sunday.

''The virtual conclave seeks to propose a model that caninspire confidence in the stakeholders while carrying outmeasures towards restoring the growth momentum of tourism inthe post-pandemic scenario, said KTM president Baby MathewSomatheeram.

All the members of KTM Society will attend the flagshipmeet that will exhibit the various products and services inKeralas tourism sector, he said.

The uniqueness of KTM, as compared to other similarevents, lies in the fact that it facilitates onlineappointments where only one buyer will interact with a sellerat a given time. The meetings, fixed in advance, can span asmuch as 30 minutes.

In the past three months, Kerala has seen an increase inits inflow of tourists amid strict adherence to the COVID-19protocol and the upcoming KTM seeks to make full use of thegovernments stimulus package for the sector, the releaseadded.