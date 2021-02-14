Left Menu

Kerala Travel Mart meet to be virtual this year

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 14-02-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 14:38 IST
Kerala Travel Mart meet to be virtual this year

Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), a popularB2B tourism meet in the country, has invited domestic andforeign buyers to interact with 700 sellers across the worldduring its five-day virtual event next month in a bid tostimulate the sector in the post-COVID scenario in the state.

Buyers, media, visitors can register online for thevirtual meet of the 11th edition of KTM to be held from March1.

The event, which will showcase the excellence andalluring products of the sector, seeks to give a huge impetusto recovery of tourism from the throes of the pandemic thathas considerably dulled the sector for a year now but now in arebound mode, a KTM release said here on Sunday.

''The virtual conclave seeks to propose a model that caninspire confidence in the stakeholders while carrying outmeasures towards restoring the growth momentum of tourism inthe post-pandemic scenario, said KTM president Baby MathewSomatheeram.

All the members of KTM Society will attend the flagshipmeet that will exhibit the various products and services inKeralas tourism sector, he said.

The uniqueness of KTM, as compared to other similarevents, lies in the fact that it facilitates onlineappointments where only one buyer will interact with a sellerat a given time. The meetings, fixed in advance, can span asmuch as 30 minutes.

In the past three months, Kerala has seen an increase inits inflow of tourists amid strict adherence to the COVID-19protocol and the upcoming KTM seeks to make full use of thegovernments stimulus package for the sector, the releaseadded.

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US Senate acquits Donald Trump over Jan 6 Capitol violence

The US Senate has acquitted a defiant Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial in just over a year, after the Democrats failed once again to muster enough votes to convict the former president on a charge of inciting the deadly insurrec...

Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan for Test wickets in India, now only behind Kumble

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the second highest wicket-taker in Tests played in India.Ashwin got past Harbhajan, who took 265 wickets in India at an average of 28.76, by dismissing Ben...

PM launches several crores worth projects in TN, says these

Prime Minister Narendra Modi onSunday handed over to the Army, the home-made Arjun MainBattle Tank MK-1A and launched various projects and laid thefoundation for several others in different sectors, includingRailways, in Tamil Nadu, describ...

United Arab Emirates publishes first photo from Mars probe

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday published the first image for its Mars probe now circling the red planet. The picture, taken Wednesday, shows sunlight just coming across the surface of Mars. It shows Mars north pole, as well as Mars larg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021